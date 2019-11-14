LIGONIER — If you had plans to buy the jewish temple in Ligonier, you’re out of luck. At least, for now.
The Ligonier Library Board is temporarily transferring ownership of the Ahavas Shalom Reform Temple on Main Street to Indiana Landmarks soon.
“Probably by the end of the month, we’ll take ownership of it,” Indiana Landmarks Director Todd Zeiger said.
While Indiana Landmarks owns the building, it plans on making crucial repairs, like fixing the roof before winter sets in completely.
“That’s really the reason (for ownership),” Zeiger said. “We just want to stop the water coming in.”
Zeiger said other repairs will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Now, the library will have to move its artifacts out of the temple, which it had been using as a part-time museum for the Ligonier Historical Society, for the duration of the takeover.
The museum had traditionally been closed during the winter, so this shouldn’t have an adverse effect on the Historical Society, Zeiger said.
When the property goes back up for sale depends on when repairs are able to be finished. And when it’s ready, it might be half the cost it was when it was last up for sale.
“We’ll be moving that down below $10,000 probably,” Zeiger said.
Though that figure is somewhat of an estimate, Zeiger said the cost won’t rise above the previous listing of $20,000.
