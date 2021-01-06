These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Gabriel Drew, a boy, was born Jan. 3 to Matthew and Amanda (Bontrager) Miller, Wawaka.
Katelyn Joy, a girl, was born Jan. 3 to Calvin and Brenda (Hochstetler) Yoder, Topeka.
Krista Alyse, a girl, was born Jan. 1 to Allen and Marsha (Miller) Hochstetler, Topeka.
Alayna Renae, a girl, was born Dec. 31 to Orla and JoAnne (Hostetler) Bontrager, Topeka.
Gemma Isabel, a girl, was born Dec. 28 to Cletus and Sue (Miller) Yoder, Ligonier.
Elliana Faith, a girl, was born Dec. 27 to Danny and Brenda (Lambright) Schrock, Ligonier.
Jeryl Devon, a boy, was born Dec. 18 to Dennis and Joanna (Bontrager) Miller, Wawaka.
Mason Jay, a boy, was born Dec. 14 to Duane and Alisa (Miller) Lambright, Topeka.
