First Trimester All A’s
Donald Baker, Vivienne Balyeat, Riley Barth, Isabella Beers, Allison Bloss, Gabriela Castaneda Lopez, Dylan De Luna Cortez, Reagan Eash, Zebulon Eicher, Mya Emmert, Mia Gonzalez, Jasmin Guerrero, Emily Halsey, Esteban Hernandez, Alyssa Martinez, Kaiden Mast, Ryan Miller, Austin Nash, Caleb Petersen, Aiden Replogle, Darcy Ritchie, Jennifer Salas-Gonzalez, Karina Sandoval-Murillo, Timothy Schlabach, Cheslynn Showalter, Marly Shrock, Dylan Silva, Neftali Silva, Yuliana Solis, Ilse Soria, Lily Storms, Stella Venturi, Jay Wu, Ethan Yates, Juan Yepez, Karen Zamora and Michael Zorn.
All A’s and B’s
Addison Armstrong, Matty Armstrong, Harly Baker, Cesar Bonilla, Leon Bontrager, Jenalis Camacho, Luis Campos Avila, Ramiro Campos-Montoya, Dulce Cardenas, Xavier Carrizales, Gonzalo Castaneda, Valentin Castaneda, Anthony Castillo, Kimberly Chavez, Emily Chiddister, Kaden Clark, Madison Collins, Libny David Reyes, Landon Davis, Douglas Diaz, Christian Estrada Gomez, Christopher Garcia, Angel Gonzalez, Katelyn Gonzalez, Roberto Gonzalez, Fernanda Gonzalez Ramirez, Emanuel Gutierrez, Logan Hager, Rayla Hazelwood, Temy Herrera Martinez, Caleb Huff, Aidan Janes, Noah Kathary, Cody Kreischer-Schrock, Bradley LeCount, Oscar Ledesma, Brayden Limerick, Tonya Long, Ignacio Lopez, Coleman Lundy, Giselle Mariano, Trevor Martin, Fabian Martinez, Marley Mast, Leonardo Mata, Fernando Medina, Jocelyn Messer, Macie Miller, Susan Moe, Anahi Najera, Ariana Nunez, Christian Page, Kaden Parker, Bryan Ramirez, Tina Rassner, Allison Recendiz-Esparza, Angel Reyes, Mayra Reyes Martinez, Abigail Ruch, Melanie Ruvalcaba, Caleb Saggars, Aldo Salinas, Jacqueline Silva, Madilyn Sitts, Cecilia Smith, Payton Smith, Benjamin Sprague, Brian Torres, Esmeralda Torres, Aiden Tuttle, Isaac Valenzuela, Angelina Valle and Kaylee Villalobos.
