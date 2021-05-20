CROMWELL — The Cromwell town council brought a months-long payment dispute to a close Tuesday night. Council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts voted to release a Service Electric invoice from 2020 for payment after all the items in the contract were recently completed satisfactorily.
The council had withheld the final payment of $6,845 to Service Electric because the company had not finished several items listed in its 2020 contract with the town. The town sent two letters to the company last fall, asking for the work to be finished, before town attorney Jay Rigdon sent his own letter. The company recently completed the work it agreed to do.
Rigdon also told the council he prepared and sent a draft of a “right of easement” document to Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, for review. Big C Lumber in Cromwell is expanding its business with a new building, but recently discovered an old sewer line crosses the proposed building site.
Rigdon did a records search but found no documents relating to easements for this sewer line. The new document will record an easement so that Big C can proceed with building construction.
During its meeting, the council held a required public hearing on its preliminary engineering report for its proposed waterworks improvements next year. No members of the public spoke during the hearing. Dan Arroyo of DLZ reviewed the scope of the waterworks project, proposed for 2022.
The hearing is part of the process for the town’s application for a State Revolving Fund loan to fund the improvements and guarantee the town’s drinking water supply.
The project will include improvements to the water treatment plant, Wells 3 and 4, and the 1974 water tower, as well as hydrant replacements and meter purchases. The project’s total cost is $3.5 million, but could be lowered to $2.9 million if Cromwell is successful in its application for a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. An OCRA grant could be as much as $600,000.
In other business, the Indiana Department of Transportation’s culvert replacement project on S.R. 5, near the railroad crossing in town, was expected to take place in 2021 but may be booted to 2022.
Arroyo said coordination with CSX Railroad and the utility companies is key in the project, which has a “lot of moving parts.” An abandoned rail spur will be removed during the culvert replacement and that is hindering the design phase. Another concern is road closures and detours during the construction phase and how much it will hamper travel for town residents.
Josh Koontz of Astbury, the town’s water, sewer and street manager, gave a lengthy report. Cromwell’s utilities will remain under an agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for another six months to maintain compliance.
Cromwell will soon take delivery on a new police car for town marshal Mike Hatfield. The council approved the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Durango and the required police equipment for $47,031.
The council also approved the vehicle’s loan documents with Campbell & Fetter Bank, stipulating that all bank or loan documents for the town must be signed by two council members.
Hatfield said he will keep up enforcement on junk vehicles and other nuisance issues in town.
During the council’s comments, Gudakunst said the Cromwell Days Festival will take place sept. 24-25. A town-wide garage sale is scheduled for June 25-26.
Before adjourning, the council changed its July meeting date to July 15, as clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley will be attending a conference July 18-21 in South Bend. The normal meeting date would have been July 20.
