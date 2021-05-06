LIGONIER — Theatre33 presents Neil Simon’s “Rumors” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the West Noble High School cafetorium.
Tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $7 for adults for general seating. Seating will be limited to the first 175 people and audience members are asked to wear masks while seated.
This fast-paced, hilarious comedy takes place in Myra and Charlie’s beautifully renovated Victorian home on the night of their 10th anniversary party. The first guests to arrive are Chris and Ken Gorman, played by seniors Shuli Sheeley and Jesus Martinez, respectively.
Sheeley, a veteran Theatre33 actress, known for her stand-out role as Ado Annie in “Oklahoma!” in 2019, plays the rumor-instigating Chis. “Rumors” is Martinez’s first Theatre33 production but he was involved in theatre at his previous school in Chicago.
Junior Jay Romero plays the hilarious Lenny and masterfully keeps the ripple of rumors flowing. Senior Megan Saggars plays Lenny’s sarcastic and quick-witted wife, Claire.
Freshman Madison Lazar, who has been on Theatre33’s stage many times before, tackles the hilarious role of Cookie, the chef — who is really getting tired of cooking. Junior Isaias Roque, another Theatre33 veteran, plays the sweet, but accident-prone Earnie.
Freshmen Corbin Keene and Graecyn Stoops play Glenn and Cassie , a bickering power-couple who is worried about public appearances in their Theatre33 stage debut.
Rounding out the cast and crew are juniors Jacob Smith, Emily Clouse and Ethan Wilkins, and sophomores Abi Hawn, Isaac Mendoza, and Naomi Perry.
As a student-run production, the older Theatre33 members have taken charge of the set, tech, costumes and props. Many new faces have been helping behind the scenes with painting sets, arranging props and helping find costumes: Kaliegh Christensen, Lily Klein, and Gabe Mendoza.
Theatre33 members have been meeting throughout the year doing improvisational performances and table readings. Members are thankful for the opportunity to finally produce “Rumors.”
Theater33 wants to acknowledge the cast members from last year who did not get to perform because of the COVID-19 cancellations, and who have either graduated or moved on: Isaac Porter, Emma Wilkins, Jesse Leos, Ashley Sprague, Kayley Williamson, Austin Harmon and Kiki Lord-Miller.
Contact Amy Dreibelbis at dreibelbisa@westnoble.k12.in.us with any questions.
