LIGONIER — West Noble High School student Emily Clouse is the Indiana state archery champion in recurve bare bow for high school girls. Clouse will advance to national competition in July.
In state competition, Clouse set the state record in Indiana Field Archery Association (IFAA) American Round. She placed first in IFAA Outdoor Field State and set a state record in all three categories of outdoor, hunter and animal. She placed first in Indiana Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) Indoor State, Indiana S3DA 3D State and IFAA 3D State, and third in IFAA Indoor State.
Nationally in 2020, Clouse placed fifth in S3DA National Indoor 2020 and third in S3DA 3D National 2020.
