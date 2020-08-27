LIGONIER — Not trick-or-treating on Halloween is a scary thought, and it’s on the minds of some Ligonier residents two months before the holiday.
“We’re already getting quite a few calls about it,” Ligonier Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn told the city’s common council Monday night.
The council discussed trick-or-treating, but tabled a decision for a later meeting, since the council won’t know if any additional stipulations or if Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office will issue any more executive orders before Oct. 31.
Aside from parents wondering if their kids can trick-or-treat, grocery stores have also been asking if they need to stock up on Halloween candy.
For this year, officials thought it would be safe to have trick-or-treating, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel pointed out that the candy itself is wrapped, and kids will be outside, reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“I would hope that maybe, we would be able to do it safely,” Fisel said.
Halloween is on a Saturday this year, and just like in years past, Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer said he preferred the 5-7 p.m. trick-or-treating hours.
And after cancellations of festivals and other fun fall events, Shearer said he thought it was important to still let west-side kids have their Halloween tradition.
“I think they need it,” Shearer said. “I think we should do it.”
Parks Director Travis Brimhall proposed an idea, possibly for next year’s trick-or-treaters, to do a trunk-or-treat around the mile loop in Kenney Park.
A trunk-or-treat for this year would likely be off the table, council members said, because businesses might not be able to participate in it.
In other business, Fisel announced that she had told the Elkhart River Restoration Association that the city would participate in helping them get a grant that would go to improving the Elkhart River.
“I think everyone here knows how important our river is,” Fisel said.
Since Ligonier relies on the river as an asset, Fisel said she has been busy totaling up all of the work Ligonier does for the river and translating it into dollars.
For example, Council President Ken Schumann volunteering to be on the grant’s steering committee earned $4,000, West Noble schools’ rain barrel accounts for $500 and water quality testing that Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle has done rings in at $1,000.
Now, department heads and Fisel are busy identifying more things they can do to qualify the grant for more money.
“I think it’s a no-brainer,” Fisel said.
Additionally, Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver announced they would be selling porkburgers over Labor Day weekend to make up for lost fundraising from the canceled Marshmallow Festival.
Firefighters will be at the Family Dollar parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 6 and U.S. 33 on both Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The next Common Council meeting is Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in city hall.
