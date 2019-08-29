City council to advertise budget
LIGONIER — The Ligonier City Council approved a budget measure Monday evening.
The vote, which passed unanimously, allowed advertising the budget for next year.
Previous meetings had included votes leading up to this, including organizing funds and preparing it with the Department of Local Government Finance.
The city council will have a public hearing for the budget on Sept. 23.
