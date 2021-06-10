LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library has reading challenges for all ages and other adventures for this summer.
Children will have until July 23 to fulfill their reading goals in the summer reading challenge, earning a small prize for each 100 minutes of reading time. The library will also offer a mixture of in-person and online programs.
Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation on Friday, June 18, at 11 a.m. is one of two big, live programs this summer. Visit with Soarin’ Hawk’s winged ambassadors, learn about raptors and how they are rehabilitated after injury.
Zoomobile will take place Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Learn about animals’ adaptations for survival and meet some zoo ambassadors.
Both programs will be held on the library lawn, or moved to the pavilion at G. Martin Kenney Park in case of rain. Registration is required for both programs due to limited space.
The Ligonier Storywalk in Kenney Park will begin June 14 and feature “Old McDonald Had a Farm” by Gris Grimly. Start at Jenny Thompson Garden to walk the mile-long trail and read the book at 16 stations. The book is translated into Spanish. After taking the walk, sign the digital guest book.
Online programming includes a Facebook session each Monday at 11 a.m., featuring the animals in different places in Noble County. Children can stop in at the library to get weekly activity kits:
Merry Lea-Birds, June 21: Get a bird house to paint while supplies last.
Noble County Humane Shelter, June 28: Create a silhouette of a dog or cat using recycled magazines.
Police K-9, July 12: Get a fun police sticker while supplies last.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, July 18: Pick up a toy wooden snake to decorate while supplies last.
A Walking Animal Safari will take place, beginning June 14. Pick up a safari sheet at the library and visit various businesses to find the hidden stuffed animals. Complete the sheet before July 24 and return it to the library for a prize from the treasure chest.
Children’s story times will be every Wednesday from June 16-July 21 at 11 a.m. on the library lawn.
Teens in grades 6-12 have their own summer reading challenge with two programs. Register now for Decorate a PopSocket on June 14 at 2 p.m. or create a Pokemon Zen Garden on July 12 at 2 p.m. to celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary.
Adults may register for their summer reading challenge, too, with three projects to complete. The Alcohol Ink class is June 15 at 5:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to use alcohol inks to decorate a vase or bowl and how to properly seal them. The second project is creating a hedgehog friend from a book on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. The third project is a Bottle Bird Feeder, using recycled bottles and scrap wood on July 26 at 5:30 p.m. Cash donations will be accepted.
