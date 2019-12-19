LIGONIER — At West Noble Middle School, some students are learning about kindness from the icon of kindness, Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
Fred McFeely Rogers was an American television personality, musician, puppeteer, writer, producer and Presbyterian minister. He was the creator, producer and host of the preschool television series, which ran from 1968 to 2001.
Fifth-grade teacher Stephanie Montgomery convened the Mr. Rogers’ Kindness Christmas book club on Dec. 12 so its members could practice kindness.
“We are spreading kindness to other people because that’s our job,” Montgomery said as the students settled in to watch a video clip of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”.
That day’s episode was about art and painting on canvas. Rogers held a painting of a blue tree, and told a story about the artist was criticized because “Trees aren’t blue.” He encouraged students to use their imaginations in creating art and not worry about what others thought.
The lesson had immediate application for the task at hand. Club members made and wrote Christmas cards to their teachers while Montgomery read a Christmas story. Students could make more than one card if they had time, and could give their cards to whomever they chose.
Students then painted on canvas to create their own art work.
Students also practice good manners at the club, with students taking turns to serve snacks. “We don’t eat our snack until everyone is served,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said March 20 is Fred Rogers Day to honor and celebrate the educator’s birthday. The club’s goal is learn more about Rogers and his philosophy before then.
