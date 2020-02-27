In an effort to get the workers it needs for a complete 2020 count, the U.S. Census Bureau has hiked pay rates for temporary workers willing to help.
The bureau is recruiting for thousands of workers for temporary jobs available in communities across Indiana in advance of the 2020 Census.
Pay rates in Indiana have increased, with a range from $18.50 to $25 per hour, but vary by location. In northeast Indiana, the Census Bureau is offering a rate of $18.50 per hour for Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
The 2020 Census Jobs website is now accepting applications at 2020Census.gov/jobs.
Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area.
The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. In order to meet this goal, the Census Bureau is recruiting now. Census takers count people that do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
Census taker positions provide an opportunity for people to earn extra income while helping their community. The results of the 2020 Census will determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how public funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads and more. The positions offer flexible hours, so even someone with a full-time job can work as a census taker. These jobs are expected to last about six to eight weeks.
The Census Bureau also has current temporary positions for recruiting assistants and office positions.
For more information, please visit 2020Census.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020.
