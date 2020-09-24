LIGONIER — With another round of road repair money comes another attempt from Ligonier to secure funding for its streets.
The west-side city is again applying for Community Crossings grant funds, a state grant program that gives both big cities and rural communities alike a shot to put state funds toward its road repairs.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said the city just applied for this round of funding, which she estimates will largely be put towards improvements on Martin Street.
Martin Street connects Ligonier’s industrial park to U.S. 6. It’s a vital roadway that Fisel said deals with flooding and odd configuration.
In fact, water accumulates next to the Pizza Hut on the corner of U.S. 6 and Martin Street, and there’s an area of Martin that doesn’t connect correctly with the rest of the road leading to U.S. 6.
Fisel is confident that Ligonier will be awarded the Community Crossings grant this cycle, since they didn’t earn one in the last, and with each application comes more experience on how to get closer to funding.
If Ligonier earns a grant this time around, construction won’t start until the spring. That’s partly because asphalt providers will be shutting down for the winter months, and partly because stormwater fixes will take place before road construction on Martin.
Because stormwater construction is happening now in some places that involve Martin Street, it would make more sense to dig under the road first and pave second, rather than vice versa, Fisel said.
“We don’t want to do something and then undo it,” Fisel said.
Being able to make that repair is something Fisel said makes her feel grateful that the state is still offering the grant through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We definitely need that,” Fisel said. “We’re just very, very thankful that they opened (the application) again,”
Normally offered annually, the Community Crossings grant was put on hold this year because of a drop in both traffic and gasoline sales, which fund the grant, during the pandemic.
However, on Sept. 16, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Joe McGuinness said a second call for projects would open.
Ligonier, as with all other local governments applying, can qualify for up to $1 million yearly, and small communities must match 25% of the project’s cost, with the rest funded by the state.
Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded $738 million in grants.
The state has said that projects for this second round will be awarded in November.
Ligonier has used Community Crossings grants in the past, previously working on Martin Street and repairing a section of Lincoln Street that had been scorched by a hay fire on a trailer.
Fisel said the grant has been a “tremendous” help to the city in making sure roads are maintained.
“We’ve tried to upgrade, and we could not do the projects that we were able to do without Community Crossings funds,” Fisel said.
