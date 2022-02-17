CROMWELL — Cromwell’s water rehabilitation project is on “fast forward” after receiving a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, gave Cromwell’s council an overview of how quickly the project will move ahead.
Erwin said design work has already started on the 20-year upgrade to the water treatment plant, the rehabilitation of the 1974 water tower, replacement of fire hydrants and installation of new residential meters for the town’s water utility.
Erwin said the application for permits is due March 9, with permission to advertise for bids expected by March 22. Bids will be opened and awarded in April, with construction starting by June or July. The financial closing will take place by June 9. Construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months.
Cromwell’s partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation to replace a culvert on S.R. 5 near the railroad tracks is also moving ahead, Erwin said. The town will manage the culver replacement project for INDOT, which will reimburse the town for the cost.
The project requires the relocation of electrical, water and sewer utilities, including a new sewer line to replace a sewer line that goes under the railroad tracks. The line under the tracks will then be vacated.
The council authorized Erwin to submit the construction permits and allow council president Jerry Pauley to sign all required documents. Erwin said advertisement for buds could come in late March or early April, with bids opened April 19. Construction on this project is expected to begin in July with completion in 2023.
In other business, the council agreed to clean a manhole near the Stone Ridge mobile home park. The manhole is frequently clogged by park residents who flush prohibited items into the sewer line. The park is the only user on that sewer line.
The action prompted a discussion on who should pay the cleaning bill for the manhole. Town attorney Jay Rigdon said park residents who are dumping prohibited items into the sewer are in violation of the town’s ordinance, and could be held responsible for the cleaning cost.
The council passed its first two resolutions for 2022, transferring appropriations to balance funds and close the books for 2021; and transferring fund to the town’s Rainy Day fund.
Council member Cheryl Watts also expressed her concern for the safety risk of pedestrians, especially children, from speeding drivers on the town’s streets.
Council member Tiffanie Gudakunst said the Sparta Township Fire Department will take down the Christmas lights when the snow melts. Gudakunst also brought cupcakes to celebrate Cromwell’s success in receiving the OCRA grant.
The council rescheduled its next meeting to March 22, the fourth Tuesday, because clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley will be attending a conference on the regular meeting date of March 15.
