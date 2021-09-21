ALBION — If you need vaccines — whether it’s for COVID-19 or routine childhood immunizations — and don’t want to make a trip to Albion, you can now sign up to get shots in Noble County’s two cities.
The Noble County Health Department will be offering remote vaccine sites in Ligonier and Kendallville one day per week as an option for people who need shots.
“We did get the final approval and will be opening those remote sites beginning September 23 in Ligonier,” Noble County Public Health Nurse Anne Lowe said. “Appointments can be made by calling 260-636-2978. COVID vaccines will be given at these locations by appointment or walk-in from 9-12.”
Those vaccines will be given at the Ligonier Fire Department and the Kendallville Fire Department station on Drake Road on alternating weeks. Ligonier is up first on Thursday.
One of the side effects of the pandemic has been a serious drop in childhood vaccine rates for diseases like polio, whooping cough, chicken pox and measles. Whether that drop has been from people putting off normal medical care, due to general rising anti-vaccine sentiment or a combination of both, health officials have seen a noticeable dropoff in youth vaccine rates.
Children are required to have numerous vaccines in order to start school, including numerous immunizations normally scheduled before the age of 2.
The health department provides all recommended immunizations for children from birth through high school as well as select adult immunizations, and most travel immunizations.
The clinic provides immunizations for all children who are on Medicaid, who have insurance that will not cover the cost of immunizations and those who do not have any insurance. If your child is uninsured or has an insurance policy that does not cover the cost of vaccines, a $15.00 administration fee will be charged for each immunization given.
The health department opted to start a mobile clinic program to bring vaccines closer to where people are.
When people call to set up a vaccine appointment, they can choose to get the shots at one of the mobile clinics.
