Today — Brick Builders, 4:30 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
April
April 4 — Ligonier Public Library Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 300 S. Main St., Ligonier.
April 6 — Ligonier Public Library Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 300 S. Main St., Ligonier.
April 8 — Ligonier Public Library Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 300 S. Main St., Ligonier.
April 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
April 11 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
April 13 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall
April 13 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
April 19 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
April 23 — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County Senior Citizen Prom-Casino Night for adults age 55 and older, dinner and dancing, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 per person; call 260-894-3335 or RSVP to the Community Foundation of Noble County-Pulse Prom, 1599 Lincoln Highway South, Ligonier.
April 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
April 25 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
April 27 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
May
May 9 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
May 10 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office. (Note change of day to Tuesday)
May 11 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
May 11 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
