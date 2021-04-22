LIGONIER — West Noble’s new pint-size yellow minibus made its maiden voyage Monday, taking its place alongside the full-size buses in the fleet. The new minibus may make West Noble the envy of other area school districts.
Transportation director Brandon Chordas couldn’t be happier that the Thomas Minotour bus is on the road and ready to serve students who need a ride in the middle of the school day.
Chordas said school transportation isn’t just morning and afternoon bus routes but happens throughout the school day. The school district provides transportation for students who have modified schedules, attend half-day alternative school, take vocational classes elsewhere, or have an Individualized Education Plan.
The district also picks up and drops off so-called “homeless” students, who attend West Noble schools but have circumstances that require that they live with relatives in nearby Goshen and other towns.
The district does most of its midday routes with white activity buses, which are not equipped with flashing lights and a stop arm for stopping traffic on the street. White activity buses must pull off of the street into a driveway to pick up or drop off students. Most of West Noble’s full-time bus drivers have a second job, so they can’t do the midday routes.
Problems arise when students live in neighborhoods that have no driveways or no available parking on the street, and the activity bus has nowhere to park for stops on the route. Pulling in and backing out of a driveway — when one exists — is also a risk.
“This bus has the stop arm to pick up students from the street like the bigger buses,” Chordas said. “It’s the same size as the white (activity) buses but has the color and equipment to stop on the road.”
The small yellow bus meets all the same federal motor vehicle safety standards as larger yellow buses. School buses have a “safety cage” body construction, one-piece roof supports, and internal roof rails for rollover protection. Inside, seats carry seat belts and built-in child safety seats for younger students.
“West Noble is fortunate to have the small bus,” Chordas said. “It is very versatile. It’s not something that the community has seen before.”
And just like the full-size yellow buses, all traffic must stop when the yellow minibus stops, lights flashing and the stop arm is activated.
Chordas, who is a former police officer and school resource officer, said most stop-arm runners can expect to be caught and prosecuted. He has direct communication with law enforcement officers when stop-arm violations occur.
Everyone works together to catch motorists who blow by school buses when the stop arm is activated. Chordas said West Noble bus drivers are very good at capturing violators’ license numbers and relaying that information to the district’s current school resource officers, Chris Shearer and Grant Moser. All violations are treated as serious crimes.
Most stop-arm violations happen in town but they also occur in rural areas, Chordas said.
For safety, bus drivers on routes along U.S. 6 and U.S. 33 will still pull into driveways for stops if the driveway is large enough. The small bus will be used for on-street stops in town, at residences around the lakes or in mobile home parks, all places where space is limited.
One advantage of the small yellow bus is in the licensing requirements. Drivers of full-size yellow buses must have a CDL license and a Yellow Card, a certification obtained in three days of training that includes bus laws and regulations, student management, railroad crossing protocols and traffic crossings for students.
In contrast, drivers of the 14-passenger yellow bus need the Yellow Card certification but are not required to have a CDL license.
Chordas said drivers holding CDL licenses are hard to find when the district has job openings for bus drivers. West Noble is currently taking applications for substitute bus drivers in anticipation of full-time openings in the future.
West Noble provides bus drivers with benefits, training, help with meeting CDL license requirements, and knowledge of laws, regulations and school policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.