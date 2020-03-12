LIGONIER — The cast and crew of Theatre33’s production of “Rumors” by Neil Simon have been announced.
Production dates are Friday, March 27, Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29th.
Cast
Chris Gorman will be played by Shuli Sheeley.
Ken Gorman will be played by Jess Leos.
Claire Ganz will be played by Kiki Lord-Miller.
Leonard “Lenny” Ganz will be played by Isaac Porter.
Cookie Cusack will be played by Ashley Sprague.
Ernie Cusack will be played by Isaias Roque.
Glenn Cooper will be played by Jay Romero.
Cassie Cooper will be played by Emma Wilkins.
Officer Ben Welch will be played by Austin Harmon.
Officer Connie Pudney will be played by Kayley WIlliamson.
Costumes will be done by Taylor Shoemaker.
Tech includes Sergio Rodriguez and Lucus Bordner.
Crew consists of Emily Clouse, Emily Allen, Kaylee Morris, Abi Hawn, Braiden Harmon and Bergen Tom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.