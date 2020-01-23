LIGONIER — West Noble’s boys basketball team was taken out of the NECC tournament early last week by Central Noble, who ended up going on to win the title.
Central Noble 70, West Noble boys 51
Central Noble Junior Sawyer Yoder scored 24 points and sophomore Connor Essegian added 21.
West Noble got 23 points from senior Josh Gross and 10 each from junior Brockton Miller and senior Joel Mast.
The Cougars led 19-17 after a quarter and 35-30 at halftime. Central Noble outscored West Noble 35-21 in the final two quarters.
The first quarter featured nine three-pointers — five by Central Noble and four by West Noble.
Essegian’s rebound score and later three-point play midway through the second extended the Cougar lead to 30-21.
West Noble’s Brockton Miller stole the ball and scored before the halftime buzzer to cut the gap to 35-30.
Central Noble began to pull away in the third.
A baby hook shot by sophomore Logan Gard, followed by a transition basket by sophomore Ryan Schroeder pushed the advantage to 47-35 midway through the period. It was a 10-point game after three quarters.
Essegian scored his team’s first five points of the fourth, and Schroeder and Yoder added buckets as the lead grew to 62-43.
