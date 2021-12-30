Jan. 6 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Jan. 11 — West Noble school board, reorganization meeting, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Jan. 18 — Cromwell town council, 5:30 p.m., town hall.
Jan. 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
February
Feb. 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Feb. 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Feb. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
March
March 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
March 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
March 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
APRIL
April 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
April 26 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
MAY
May 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office. (Note change of day to Tuesday)
May 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
JUNE
June 21 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.