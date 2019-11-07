LIGONIER — A property near the intersection of S.R. 5 and U.S. 6 makes a little bit more sense now.
At Tuesday night’s Ligonier plan commission meeting, Christopher Walter, a representative from 52 Properties, asked for approval to subdivide a parcel of land near the intersection.
The parcel Walter asked about contains .71 acres and houses the Dari Point restaurant.
Originaly, the parcel was cut through by another adjacent property that houses the Lassus Handy Dandy on the corner, nearly in front of Dari Point.
The subdivision will solidify some lines around the parcel and create a more common sense property line between the restaurant and gas station.
“It’s already in a commercial district,” Walter said. “We’re not asking for any special provisions or anything. Just that the .71 acres be able to be divided off.”
The commission unanimously approved the subdivision.
In other business, the commission asked Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin about progress on the Park Meadow neighborhood.
Franklin said utility lines are ready for houses and roads to be built there that he continues to receive applications for houses.
The plan commission also approved their meeting dates for 2020. They are as follows, all on Tuesdays:
- Jan. 7
- March 3
- May 5
- July 7
- Sept. 1
- Nov. 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.