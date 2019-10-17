LIGONIER — High school administrators gave the Cliff Notes version of Indiana’s Pathways to Graduation information to West Noble School board members Monday night, compressing a very complicated subject into a short presentation.
High School principal Greg Baker said incoming freshmen have a totally new path for graduation than the sophomores, juniors and seniors who had to pass the ISTEP test. The much-reviled standardized test has been scrapped.
Baker said the new requirements mean that students will work toward one of four types of diplomas, complete and document their employability experience, and document their post-secondary readiness through SAT and ACT tests scores and dual-credit courses.
He said the employability experience could be project-based learning, service based-learning such as volunteering with a non-profit organization or participating in sports, clubs, 4-H or Scouting, or work-based learning through vocational classes or an after-school job.
Baker said the state has made Pathways complicated and a “tracking nightmare” for accepted documentation and making sure all students have what they need before graduation.
Baker said Pathways may have unforeseen consequences, such as more online class offerings for students who already have full schedules, larger class sizes because there aren’t enough sections of the class offered, teachers may need to be licensed in additional areas, and changing the number of class periods in a day.
Baker said the Pathways program is still in flux, and that he and his guidance counselors will continue working with the changes.
In other business, the board tabled a discussion about paying for a half-year of service for the school resource officer from the Rainy Day Fund.
The salary and benefits total $36,934, and falls outside of the safety grant for school resource officers. Mast said a previous SRO left the position to become transportation director and the school district has since replaced him.
Treasurer Barbara Fought explained that she will need to ask the state for an additional appropriation to move the money from the Rainy Day Fund to the Operations Fund, and that is a legal process that takes about six weeks. A public hearing is required as part of that process.
In other business, the board approved the 2020 budget of $15,728,748, with no changes from what was presented at the public hearing in September. The budget now goes to the Indiana Department of Local government & Finance for final approval.
The board also agreed to buy a new pickup truck, used for snow plowing, to replace an aging model and buy a snow pusher for the recently purchased new tractor.
The board approved new hires, and accepted service agreements and resignations.
New hires are Mark Stout and Abby Mitchell as bus drivers for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, and Joyce Cole as the West Noble Primary program assistant for applied skills.
Service agreements were approved for Michael Engler, homebound tutor; Krystal Kinel, curriculum writing; Betsy Donaldson and Rebecca Meyers as history club co-sponsors; and Jackie Denton as Grade 6 volleyball coach at the middle school.
Resignations accepted are Vickie Tierney as high school food service assistant manager, effective Oct. 3; Robyn Jones, West Noble Primary custodian, effects Oct. 4; bus driver Nathaniel Denton, effective Oct. 5; bus drivers Hal Kiester, effective Oct. 14; and Kirstin Alles, head coach for girls track for the 2019-20 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.