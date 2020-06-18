LIGONIER — Despite their senior year not ending like any of them thought it would through the COVID-19 pandemic, the five West Noble High School valedictorians are ready for the next step in their lives.
West Noble High School Principal Greg Baker said the way they determine their valedictorian is to eliminate the differences in grading between teachers of higher lever courses.
Baker said he is proud of all of the valedictorians.
“As a principal, it makes you proud to see the way these student have applied themselves,” Baker said.
At West Noble, whoever has the top grade point average gets the title of valedictorian and then any student within one tenth of a percent also gets the title. Class rank is not affected by the title.
Dan Moreno
Dan Moreno will be attending pursuing a degree in music technology at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. After college, he hopes to become a music producer like his favorite, Quincy Jones. Jones produced many of Michael Jackson’s hit songs.
After school closed, he said being home more gave him the chance to start preparing for college more. He said he’s been able to contact his professors and get ready for his freshman year.
“Even though we weren’t able to go to school, I was still able to prepare for college,” Moreno said.
Moreno said even with all of the challenges that this school year brought, he was glad that his and other valedictorians’ hard work was recognized.
Being involved in music in school and his church, Moreno was able to relax during his day.
“I really enjoyed music, because it was a part of my day that I could relax and have fun even when there might be something else going on, like homework,” Moreno said.
Moreno never had the goal to become valedictorian. His main goal was to do the best he could, regardless of if he became valedictorian.
“You have to be willing to work hard,” Moreno said. “If you work hard now, it’ll pay off later.”
Kristina Teel
Kristina “Nina” Teel will be attending Grace College and will be pursuing a nursing degree. After college, she wants to become a travel nurse and either travel around the United States or abroad.
Even though her senior year didn’t go how she thought it would, Teel said this experience is going to make her value the experiences she has in life.
“This has made me more appreciative of what I have,” Teel said.
Teel said that being recognized show her that all of her had work finally paid off.
The Chargers’ volleyball all-time and single-season assists leader will continue her athletic career when she goes to college.
Getting involved with different student organizations while being in high school helped Teel take charge by herself without the help of a teacher or coach.
In student council, Teel said they had to prepare everything for it, and it gave her the initiative to start things.
Her biggest motivators though high school were her parents and grandparents.
“They taught me the value of hard work and not to sell yourself short and to trust your abilities,” Teel said.
Teel thought becoming valedictorian was a long shot.
“There’s a lot of smart people in my grade,” Teel said.
She said that having better time management and not being afraid to ask questions helped her achieve valedictorian status.
Thomas Sheeley
Thomas Sheeley’s future goals could take him out of this planet. He plans to go to Purdue University and pursue a degree in biochemistry, go to medical school and then in the future, become an astronaut space surgeon.
Despite his senior year not ending like he thought it would, Sheeley is optimistic about the future.
“The only way we can go from here is up,” Sheeley said.
Sheeley had been taking online classes before the pandemic shut down the school, so transitioning to all online schooling wasn’t a big change for him.
He said he and his friends all got a pretty bad case of “senioritis.” If you would have asked Sheeley six months ago if he wanted to stop his senior year right then, he would have said yes. But after school was over, he said it was surreal to not have the normal senior events like prom.
Sheeley had a lot of motivators in his life from his parents, his teachers and Jesus.
“My parents taught me how to work hard, Jesus gave me the ability to work hard and my teachers allowed me the opportunity to work hard,” Sheeley said.
Sheeley said it takes a lot of perseverance to be successful in school.
“I didn’t care if I got a low grade on an assignment,” Sheeley said, “as long as I put my absolute best into it.”
Since his freshman year of high school, Sheeley knew he was in the running for valedictorian. He had his lightbulb moment then when he realized he was number one in his class.
That moment was a big motivator for Sheeley.
Being valedictorian is a family affair for the Sheeley’s. His brother and sister were valedictorians of their classes as well.
Sheeley said his and his siblings’ success has made their parents really happy.
“To see three of their kids become successful, it’s pretty satisfying to know that we did them well.” Sheeley said.
Kyle Mawhorter
Kyle Mawhorter will also be attending Purdue University. At Purdue, he wants to get a degree in engineering.
He said that his competitiveness helped him become valedictorian.
“My teachers and classmates made school competitive,” Mawhorter said. “It’s fun to be competitive, but at the end of the day, I tried to do my best.”
His two older siblings did well academically also and that made getting good grades an expectation for Mawhorter.
Mawhorter said he didn’t become valedictorian on his own. With the help of teachers and his classmates, he said he was able to establish good habits.
Playing football, basketball and track helped motivate him on and off the field.
“If you’re a leader on the field, you have to be a leader in the classroom.” Mawhorter said.
Bergen Tom
Becoming valedictorian has always been Bergen Tom’s goal. Since kindergarten, her mother encouraged her to do her best and be strong in academics.
“I realized it at a young age,” Tom said.
She was involved in multiple clubs from band to National Honor Society. To her, being involved is enlightening and allows her to have different experiences and be able to interact with different people.
Tom said she never would have found her passion for acting if she hadn’t gotten involved with the theater program.
She said her teachers were some of her big motivators though school.
Tom expected being named valedictorian to feel different.
“It doesn’t feel like I thought it would feel,” Tom said. “It’s still exciting, but it’s just a different kind of excitement.”
Like the other valedictorians, Tom said that to become valedictorian, it takes determination and time management skills.
She said prioritizing coursework is also important.
“Prioritizing coursework is essential, because it allows you to complete your academic work but also maintain your social life,” Tom said.
Tom will be headed down to Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis in the fall to pursue a biology degree. Afterward, she plans to go into medical school and become a dermatologist.
