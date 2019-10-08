ALBION — Work to make safety improvements to a Ligonier-area road where three people died in February may start as soon as next week.
The Noble County Highway Department is starting on some minor fixes to Ball Road, at the curve near the Elkhart River, ahead of more major improvements in the future.
In February, a car driven by JJ Reyes, 50, of Ligonier, slid off the snow-covered curve and into the Elkhart River. The vehicle flipped and filled with water. Reyes and his two daughters, Zulia Reyes, 15, and Valeria Reyes, 13 — were pronounced dead after the overturned vehicle was pulled out of the water.
At the Noble County Commissioners’ July 30 meeting, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said he had heard back that the county’s efforts to receive Highway Traffic Safety Improvements money would need to be scaled back to $575,000 for the Ball Road project.
Smith had submitted the application to the Local Technical Assistance Program, which forwarded it on to a special commission. That commission ran the data through its mathematical formula for such projects and came up with a benefit-to-cost ratio of 0.41. Projects with a benefit-to-cost ratio greater than 1.0 are considered for funding.
Smith’s latest proposal scored well enough to allow the county to apply for a grant which could fund 90% of the project.
Instead of completely realigning the roads, Smith said the new project would simply move the roadway farther from the river bank, therefore creating enough clearance that should prevent future drivers from sliding into the water in a similar situation.
Smith said it could be five years before the road can be moved through federal funding.
The county has already improved signage in the area, and as early as next week, NiBlock Excavating will be adjust the profile of the road around the curve where the vehicle slid into the water.
That section of the road is currently crowned in the center with a 2% decline on each side as it goes toward the berm, Smith said. Niblock will raise the profile of the road on the side nearest the Elkhart River, allowing gravity to gently push vehicles toward the center instead of going off the road.
In other business at Monday's Noble County Council meeting, the council:
Brown & Sons received a nine-year tax abatement from the Noble County Council Monday on $461,000 in equipment to begin manufacturing diesel exhaust fuel at an abandoned building at the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 150E in Brimfield.
To meet the federal government’s Clean Air Act emissions standards, all new diesel vehicles must have a system to inject the diesel exhaust fuel into its exhaust. The diesel exhaust fuel removes harmful particles that otherwise would be emitted.
With the new exhaust system, Brown & Sons’ Jay Brown told the council that 88 new semi trucks create the same level of pollutants as one older model semi.
Brown is selling the diesel exhaust fuel at his local gas stations in the area. The problem for the company was it has to haul the exhaust fuel from Lima, Ohio, the closest holding facility. According to Brown, it’s a 200-mile round trip.
Brown will receive the raw materials involved in the process by rail, then manufacture the finished product at the Brimfield location. It will then be distributed to retail locations.
Brown told the council he would like to have the process up and running by this time next year. It could create 20 new jobs, according to terms of the abatement, which will see the tax burden on the equipment phased in at 11% increments each year through the nine-year term.
There are 25 other manufacturing operations that currently make diesel exhaust fuel, but Brown’s will be the first independently owned manufacturer. The other 25 are owned by two separate companies.
Brown said he has been contemplating such a move as far back as 2008, but the holdup was the location. Brown & Sons worked with the Noble County Economic Development Corp. to find a building that was large enough, and that also had access to rail line.
“If fit what they needed,” Noble County EDC Executive Director Rick Sherck said. “He’s on the cutting edge of something that’s bigger than you think.”
Brown’s equipment will be able to manufacture 165,000 gallons in a seven hour period of diesel exhaust fuel, under the trademark of Pure DEF, but he said production will likely be at a lower level.
The Brimfield site will also have a 500,000 gallon storage tank, making it the largest storage facility in the nation, Brown said.
The county council was on board with the abatement, with the only discussion taking place concerning the time limit. Brown & Sons, through Region III-A, had requested a 10-year abatement.
“This is a really unique opportunity,” Region III-A’s Matt Brinkman told the council. “This will be an independent operation.”
According to the abatement matrix set up by the county council, which includes factors such as employee retention as well as new hires, the project only merited a nine-year term.
“It’s hard for me to step away from (the matrix),” Councilman Jerry Jansen said.
Councilman George Bennett agreed, saying it was his belief the council should be consistent when granting abatements.
“This is an exciting project,” Bennett said.
Jansen made the motion to grant the nine-year abatement. Councilman Tom Janes provided the second.
The measure passed unanimously.
• Adopted its 2020 budget, with approximately $14 million in general fund expenditures. The overall county budget is $26.7 million. Most county employees will see a 2.8% raise in 2020, according to the adopted budget.
