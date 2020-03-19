LIGONIER — Quentin “Joe” Saggars, 71, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Avalon Village in Ligonier.
He was born on July 13, 1948, the son of Harvey and Betty (Mahnesmith) Saggars, in Noble County, Indiana.
On Oct. 19, 1991, he married Sandra Gebert.
Joe graduated from Ligonier High School and attended Ball State University.
He was a police officer in Columbia City for more than 10 years and was the owner of Communication Wiring Specialist in Ligonier for more than 27 years.
Joe was a member and past president of the Ligonier Board of Zoning Appeals, Ligonier Lions, Pheasants Forever, as well as a member and past chapter president of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He loved adventure, the outdoors, and was also a single-engine pilot, as well as flew and was an instructor for powered parachutes.
Joe had a loving and passionate heart and enjoyed “living” his life fully. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family going fishing, hunting, playing golf, playing cards and loved trail riding in his ATV.
Joe will always be remembered for his loving heart and giving nature. He lived life to the fullest and always said, “You know all those things you’ve always wanted to do? You should go do them.”
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Saggars, of Ligonier; daughter, Shawn R. Kercher; grandaughters, Heidi Jones and Madison Breedlove; great-grandson, Cavin D. Scarlett; siblings, Judy (Maurice) Moser, David (Jean) Saggars, and Kent (Joni) Saggars, all of Ligonier; a sister-in-law, Dee Saggars, of Olathe, Kansas; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Steven Saggars.
A celebration of Joe’s life was held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at The Crosswalk in Ligonier.
Pastor Jean Ness officiated.
Burial followed at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to G. Martin Kenny Park, Ligonier Lions Club, or Ligonier United Methodist Church.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.