CROMWELL — Cromwell will update its asset management plan as a small step on the path to applying for a Community Crossing grant for its aging infrastructure.
Council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts directed Casey Erwin of DLZ, the city’s engineering firm, to update the plan before the next Community Crossings application cycle in July.
The move came Tuesday night in an ongoing discussion of the condition of the town’s water and wastewater utilities and streets. Council members spend a large part of every meeting prioritizing and authorizing a list of stopgap repairs and parts needed for maintenance of the systems.
Town leaders have reviewed ordinances, rates and finances in recent months with an eye toward developing a larger project to sustain the water and wastewater systems into the future, rather than making temporary fixes based on urgent need. The goal is to organize and gather information needed for grant applications for funding.
In good news, Erwin said the town has completed its one-year compliance demonstration period for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The demonstration period was part of a process the town engaged in to maintain its operating permits for the plant.
The town had no environmental violations in its wastewater treatment plant for all of 2020 during the period and met other requirements. Council members agreed to sign a letter of compliance to IDEM.
In other business, the council approved a 2021 fire protection contract for $18,500 with the Sparta Township Fire Department. Council president Jerry Pauley said the amount is an increase of $1,500 over last year, but the increase is the first from the department in years.
The water treatment plant will get a new steel roof from J&E Construction for $5,000 or less. The council chose the company over two others, noting that the gutters and downspouts are a separate project.
Under old business, council members decided to withhold payment for the last invoice from Service Electric for work that was supposed to be completed last summer but still isn’t finished.
Clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley will notify the company of the council’s decision by letter, the second one on this issue. The town sent a first letter last fall with a new deadline, which the company allegedly has ignored.
During the citizens’ comment period, former council member DeVon Miller recommended several issues to be addressed, including a light pole that isn’t on the town’s map and the dredging and cleaning of all storm drains. He suggested milling and repaving of Cross Street and Water Street be included in any larger utilities project.
Miller also cautioned the council to keep an eye on a truck turn-around area near Egg Innovation that moves from gravel to an asphalt road. He said the asphalt is breaking at the edge where it meets the gravel, but noted that the turn-around is on railroad property.
Miller left the council at the end of his term in December 2019, but frequently attends meetings to share information and the town’s history with the current council members.
