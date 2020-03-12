LIGONIER — The results are in from the Think Spring Run over the weekend.
Runners are listed in each category by the number they placed.
Female overall 1M
Lanie Martin
Male overall 1M
Isaac Campos
Male 1M
Nathan Mast, Xavier Hofmeister, Feroando Daza, Zeb Eicher, Daniel Trinklein, Sam Showalter, Stetson Eicher, Abram Korenstra, Lance Delgado, Thomas Chambers, Zhane Laggner, Nicolas Campos, Abraham Castareda, Myles Hall, Gael Salas, Jarek Carrillo.
Female 1M
Trinity Parson, Ava Bish, Addison Chordas, Ruby Clark, Breanna Moreno, Mya Emmert, Taryn Brimhall, Carolina Garcia, Paulette Garcia, Nevaeh Wicker, Lynden Chordas.
Female overall 1/2M
Savannah Bontrager
Male overall 1/2M
Josiah Burke
Male 1/2M
Joey Moore, Nicholas Klages, Wyatt Gerber, Dominic Flores, Josiah Cline, Bentley Wingard, Wyatt Estep, Hunter Estep, Michal Gibson.
Female 1/2M
Naomi Munoz Cardona, Kinsley Gerber, Aubrey Lecount, Aubree Hunter, Sofia Garcia, Adalyn Korenstra, Avery Lung, Natalia Trejo, Kristina Ramirez, Sophia Flores, Adalyn Fulford, Xavia Strong.
5K
Elias Rojas, Mike Flora, Robert Martin, Michael Weaver, Grant Flora, Aaron Mast, Bryce Kolvoord, Jody Brown, Abraham Langoria, Brandon Chordas, Craig Miller, Grissel Campos, Chris Miller, Gabby Foreman, Stephen Glick, Galen Mast, Israel Trejo, Bastian Merriman, Yesica Segouia, Felicia Patrick, Nathanael Trejo, Miriam Garcia, Arely Pizana, Whitewolf Kelly, April Moore, Lissette Salas, Andrea Eggleston, Valerie Schafer, Mary Hollett, Morningsun Kelly.
