LIGONIER — “Charge Back to School” community fair for all West Noble students is Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the West Noble main campus.
This drive-through event offers free school supplies, back packs, food items, socks and underwear, and hygiene items to West Noble families to help students be ready for the school year. The Noble County Department of Health will administer immunizations for those who need them;
Parents may sign up for free or reduced lunches and receive bus information. Information will also be available from the school nurse and other health, wellness and service organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.