LIGONIER — Crime dropped in Ligonier in 2020, even as the number of service calls went up to their highest point in recent years.
But, as it turns out, the increase in calls and incidents is being driven a little bit by more people requesting help but probably more so by better logging software, the police chief said.
“Overall crime is low and we hopefully we keep it that way,” Chief Bryan Shearer said.
In the police department annual report delivered to the Ligonier City Council on Monday, Shearer reported that the department had 26,074 calls for service in 2020, which includes all incidents and documented calls to the department.
That’s up 17% from 2019’s total of 22,241, which itself was up from 19,539 in 2018, 17,616 in 2017 and 16,400 in 2016.
But in a deeper breakdown into the numbers, local citations, accident and crime numbers were mostly down or about the same as last year.
The department issued fewer citations in 2020 — 844 compared to 926 in 2019 — and fewer warnings at 697 compared to 817 the year prior.
Car accidents were nearly unchanged at 134 from 132 in 2019 as were new case reports at 254 compared to 252. The city had no business burglary cases reported and identity theft cases were unchanged at five.
Assist calls to other agencies were down to 158 from 219, drug arrests were down at 46 from 61 in 2019, operating while intoxicated cases dropped to 11 from 23 and thefts were also down to 56 from 97.
What was up in 2020 were code violation notices, rising to 259 from 214 in 2019, although that’s lower compared to 345 in 2018 and more than 500 in both 2017 and 2016. Criminal mischief and vandalism calls were up to 65 from 48 and domestic batteries rose slightly to 15 from seven the year before, although those are both lower than in previous years.
Cases for operating without a license were also up at 21 from 10 in 2019, but those are both lower than in 2016-18 when the city had about 30 such cases per year.
So where’s the increase in call volume coming from?
Shearer said it’s two pronged — officers were a little busier responding to more calls but also were doing more business and residential security checks, while the other aspect is that calls are being more consistently logged into the system.
All of Noble County switched to a shared police management system called Spillman, so every agency in the county is using the same software and able to more easily share information with each other. In past years, different departments ran different systems.
But since changing to Spillman, Shearer said, calls are logged differently and more consistently so that more stuff, especially minor things, are recorded.
Previously, when Ligonier was on a different system, dispatchers would issue a call and officers would respond, but it was up to them to then log it in the system. Instead, calls are started when they first come in, which results in more items in the system.
“Dispatch receives a call for us, they start a call, so it’s in the record,” Shearer said.
That being said, officers did get around and do a lot of security checks this year, which accounts for a lot of the normal patrol activity around the city.
The department conducted 9,151 business security checks during the year as well as 2,349 security checks for vacationers.
With only four residential burglary cases and zero business burglaries on the year, Shearer said that’s a direct impact of his officers being visible and vigilant in the community.
“That’s directly affected by the 9,100 business checks and 2,350 vacation security checks,” he said.
Shearer’s report notes that 222 trash, grass and dog violation letters were sent to residents in 2020. Of those, 209 residents ended up fixing the issues at hand, while only 13 were eventually issued citations, with six for trash, six for dog issues and one for a person parking in their front yard. Five vehicles were towed after not being moved following a 72-hour notice.
City officers put just over 200,000 miles on their fleet of cruisers this year, which is down a bit from 226,000 miles on the road in 2019.
Ligonier Police received nearly $100,000 in grant funds in 2020, with $86,329.96 going toward school resource officer salaries with the remainder split between bonus wages for Operation Pullover, police vest replacement and a disaster relief grant from the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Looking back, Shearer doesn’t see much impact from COVID-19 in the 2020 activity report.
Outside of warnings and tickets being down — an impact of simply fewer people being out and about on the roadways during the year — there was little effect across other categories from people getting out less than in past years.
“Other than traffic stuff, COVID I don’t think really had an effect on a lot of our numbers. I think our guys do a great job in the security check and being seen and I’ve always said we’re very fortunate to live in the community we do,” Shearer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.