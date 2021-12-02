WAWAKA — Elkhart Township’s community center and meeting hall, near Duke’s Bridge at Cosperville, was once a conservation club in the 1970s, but will soon give way to a new building.
Elkhart Township trustee Donna Schwartz is mounting a fundraising campaign to take the new township hall to the finish line in 2022.
Some of the funding is already in hand. Schwartz has $145,000 toward the goal of $230,000 needed to construct the building. She said the Indiana General Assembly passed HEA-1177 in 2019, giving townships the authority to spend down funds over a certain amount by 2023 for needed projects.
“We barely qualified because of the donation fund for the ballpark, but we did,” Schwartz said.
Several grants are pending for the project, Schwartz said, and donations have come from township residents as well as Wawaka High School alumni from around the world.
The existing township hall has a meeting room, kitchen and bathroom. It’s used for 4-H and other meetings, or rented out for reunions or other small gatherings.
The planned new hall is about the same size as the existing one, Schwartz said, with one important new feature — a new, permanent trustee’s office. The plans also include a patio, two restrooms, storage room, larger kitchen and slightly larger meeting room.
“This will be a permanent location for the trustee, rather than in a home, and it will have climate control for permanent storage of records,” she said.
The first site choice for the new hall is in for a corner of the Elkhart Township ballpark, a few miles from the existing hall in Wawaka, on land already owned by the township. A possible second location is also in Wawaka, on the south side of the railroad tracks.
Phase 2 of the project will also bring a new amenity to Elkhart Township. Schwartz said the existing hall will be razed and replaced by a new park, with a pavilion and a canoe and kayak launch site on the nearby Elkhart River.
Elkhart Township residents will soon receive a brochure asking them to become a part of Elkhart Township’s future.
Donation levels are Diamond, $10,000; Platinum, $5,000; Gold, $1,000; silver, $500; Bronze, $100; and Donor, $25. A donation of any amount is welcome.
Send donations with name, email, and mailing address to Elkhart Civil Township, P.O. Box 92, Wawaka IN 46794. Call 260-761-2103 for information.
