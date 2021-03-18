CROMWELL — The Cromwell Council decided to think big for its application for an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant to upgrade the town’s water utility to operate for at least 20 years.
Thinking big, however, also means Cromwell may have to scale the project down to the size of its available funding.
Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, said that the OCRA application should include all the town’s projects that should be done. Financing could also be pursued through loan or bond programs, he said.
“The concept is ‘This is work we need to do,’” Erwin said. “We can scale back the projects” according to the funding the town would actually receive.
The council agreed to proceed with the OCRA application on what Erwin called Plan G among the options he presented to the council for consideration.
Plan G includes: rehabilitation of the 1974 water tower to increase its lifespan for 20 additional years; rehabilitation of the wells and other machinery to last for an additional 20 years; overhauling the water treatment plant to add 20 years to its lifespan; replace nine fire hydrants that are in need of repair; and replacing all residential and commercial meters that are older than two years.
Water meters have a lifespan of about 15 years. Most meters in Cromwell are beyond that 15-year time frame.
At the top of the wish list was an option to replace the 1974 water tower with a new one next to the old one, and upgrade the water plant for a 20-year operational life. Keeping the old water tower in service while a new one is being built would permit water service to continue without interruption during construction.
A less-attractive option on the project list is buying water from nearby Ligonier, which would require a mile of new water main and a booster pump. Erwin said he didn’t know whether Ligonier would have that capacity or be willing to provide that service.
Regionalizing service is a feasibility factor considered on the OCRA application, Erwin said.
Representatives from BakerTilly, the town’s rate consultant, will be invited to a future meeting to discuss the effect of proposed projects on the town’s utility rates.
In other business, Erwin reported that the plan and costs for the S.R. 5 ditch structure is still being reviewed by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
City Attorney Jay Rigdon said his staff is still researching records on a drain pipe that passes through the Big C lumber property. The drain pipe is a barrier for Big C’s construction of a new building. Rigdon expects to have more information by the council’s April meeting.
The council asked Rigdon to send a letter to Service Electric regarding legal remedies for unfinished work in 2020. The town is withholding full payment of the company’s last invoice until all items on the scope-of-work list are completed. Three of six items on the list remain uncompleted and the company hasn’t responded to two letters sent by clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley.
Josh Koontz of Astbury reported that three properties, identified by smoke testing in late 2019, have not completed repairs for leaks found in these homes’ sewer systems. Homeowners had a deadline of December 2020 to make the sewer repairs.
Property owners will be sent a reminder letter with a new deadline of April 30 to make the repairs. After that date, noncompliance will be turned over to the town’s attorney for legal action.
More smoke tests will be conducted this fall, during dry conditions, in the areas of Baker, Olive and Jefferson streets. Koontz will get a quote from Astbury for the tests.
Council president Jerry Pauley suggested the council schedule a work session to discuss plans for street repairs. Erwin will bring maps and plans to the work session.
One of the areas for discussion is repairs to a dirt-surfaced turn-around used by Egg Innovation trucks. The trucks are damaging asphalt on the edge of the street. The turn-around is located on property owned by CSX railroad. Responsibility to repair the street damage falls to Egg Innovation or CSX, but not to the town.
Town Marshal Mike Hatfield is gathering cost information to replace an aging Tahoe police vehicle with a Ford Explorer or a Dodge Durango.
Cromwell’s townwide garage sale dates are tentatively set for June 25 and 26. The first Cleanup Day is tentatively set for May 15.
Council member Tiffanie Gudakunst said the Easter Egg Hunt is April 3 at 11 a.m. in the park, sponsored by the town’s park board. Egg hunters should arrive at 10:30 a.m. The park board is accepting donations to offset the cost.
Gudakunst’s daughter, Lydia Gow, was recognized by the council for her successful application for a $1,500 grant for new park equipment.
Gow said the money will buy a new inclusive swing to replace a broken one, buy new sensory equipment for persons with disabilities, and paint for park structures, to be done by a volunteer team she is organizing.
Cromwell will have a total of seven new Christmas decorations for the 2021 holiday season. The council agreed to a park board request to buy three new LED Christmas decorations, matching a similar purchase by the park board. Each decoration costs $286.
Former council member DeVon Miller, who was in the audience with his wife, Jane, said the couple would also buy a Christmas decoration at that price to donate to the town.
