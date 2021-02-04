LIGONIER — Live theater performances — from high schools across the country to the lights of Broadway — came to a screeching halt a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. The very nature of stage productions, with actors interacting close together onstage and audiences packed tightly together in the house seats, created an ideal environment for transmitting the virus.
West Noble’s high school club, Theatre33, has tried to keep its 20-30 student members engaged in learning theater skills, even without the usual shows, through activities such as table reads of scripts and improvisational games.
Theatre33’s students are especially dedicated to their craft with their time and talent because the club is an extracurricular activity, not a class for credit. Theater arts classes at many high schools are part of the curriculum.
Club sponsor Amy Dreibelbis said the club meets once or twice a week, working around the students’ schedules for studying, jobs and sports. Even before the pandemic hit, students committed their time on Saturdays to build sets for productions and rehearsals during after-school hours.
“We had no idea what to do” when the pandemic canceled everything, “ Dreibelbis said. “Most schools had to postpone their shows or cancel them. Carroll (High School) did one show, but only parents could attend.”
Theatre33 bears a financial cost for the loss of its productions. The club depended on proceeds from each show’s ticket sales to fund the next production. In the past, students parked cars and performed in re-enactments for the Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival to earn extra money, but that festival was canceled in 2020. Another popular fundraiser, a pizza buffet, also was canceled in 2020.
The actors, especially seniors, suffered disappointment, too. They anticipated playing lead roles in the 2020 shows, because it was finally their turn to shine. Some of them looked forward to doing interviews if they captured a lead role, Dreiblebus said.
Dreibelbis is hoping to schedule public improvisation sessions or open mic nights, all properly masked and social distanced, so that students have some opportunity to perform.
“I felt bad for the 2020 seniors because there was no closure,” Dreibelbis said. “And the 2021 season is in limbo, too.”
The health of cast members is also a factor in planning for a show. Casts are often small in the number of actors, and there’s no safety net if they get sick.
“It’s not like sports. There’s no bench of understudies waiting to go on,” Dreibelbis said.
Theatre33 is accepting financial donations for its future productions. Contact Dreibelbis at dreibelbisa@westnoble.k12.in.us to make a contribution.
