Lions playing bingo Friday
CROMWELL — The Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club will be holding a Spring Fling Bingo party on April 8 at the Cromwell Community Center from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Food will be served starting at 6 p.m. with Bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. The menu is hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips and drinks. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Primary school to register kindergarten students
LIGONIER — West Noble Primary School will have Kindergarten Round-Up Monday, April 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, April 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All students will be age 5 on or before Aug 1, 2022, are eligible for kindergarten. For the Round-Up, parents should bring the student to be enrolled, his or her birth certificate and immunization records.
Milford Food Bank giveaways will take place only on these two days.
Readers can share their news
KENDALLVILLE — Send your news to us! We publish local news, births, collegiate news, organization and church news and calendar events from western Noble County on the Advance Leader Page every Thursday in the News Sun.
To submit your news, email reporter Sheryl Prentice at sprentice@kpcmedia.com or call her at 347-0400. ext. 1134.
