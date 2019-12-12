LIGONIER — A Warsaw man was pronounced dead after his vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train at a railroad crossing west of Ligonier late Wednesday.
William Sanford, 41, of Warsaw, was pronounced dead after the train vs. car collision at the Perry Road crossing, located just northwest of Ligonier.
Police determined that around 10:52 p.m., Sanford's 2008 Mercury Milan was heading west on Perry Road when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks in front of an oncoming Amtrak train.
The crossing does have warning lights, railroad crossbucks and a stop arm to prevent drivers from crossing the tracks when a train is approaching.
A press release from the Noble County Sheriff's Department did not indicate whether the safety features were functioning at the time of the accident.
The sheriff's department deployed its drone to check the surrounding area for any other potential victims and determined that Sanford was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Information about whether passengers were on the train and if anyone on the Amtrak was injured was not available yet this morning.
Noble County deputies were assisted by Indiana State Police, Ligonier Police Department, Ligonier Fire Department, Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department, Amtrak Railroad Police Department, Parkview EMS, Noble County Coroner’s Office and Leatherman’s Towing.
Further investigations will be completed by both Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department and Amtrak Police Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
