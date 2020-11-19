LIGONIER — A financial wellness coordinator from Lake City Bank gave Ligonier Chamber members a checkup on their financial health at Tuesday’s masked and socially distanced lunch meeting.
Justin Taylor of Indianapolis spoke to the group about Lake City’s Financial Wellness Partner Program, a free service that enables employers to offer educational workshops to their employees at their workplace. Topics can be tailored to fit employees’ needs.
Lake City has two branches in Ligonier, one branch in Kendallville and an ATM in Cromwell.
Taylor, a Fort Wayne native, focused his talk on building and maintaining good credit. He took members through a credit self-assessment questionnaire and taught them to read and understand sample credit reports. He said workshops can also cover budgeting, protecting identity from theft, health savings accounts, lending and mortgages, and savings and retirement.
In other business, chamber members were asked to consider donating to the Ligonier Public Library’s reindeer event on Dec. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Angie at the library is the contact person.
The Ligonier Lions Club will be selling fruit in December at the Family Dollar parking lot.
The chamber’s December meeting is canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19. Officers will monitor the changing situation and will schedule January’s meeting if it is safe to do so.
