Eleanor Rigsby
CROMWELL — Eleanor Rigsby, 81, previously of Cromwell, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, of multiple medical conditions.
She was a happy homemaker, who enjoyed family time, bowling, gardening, food presentation, cooking and auctions.
She served the Lord through teaching Sunday school at Calvary Lutheran Church and volunteering at West Noble Food Pantry.
She is survived by two sisters, Gloria Paetz and Diana Thackray; one daughter, Dawn Brown; one son, Jacob Rigsby; one grandson, Daniel Stump; one great-grandson, Alexander Stump; and many extended family members.
A private family viewing was held in Traverse City, Michigan, with cremation following.
Memorials may be sent in her honor, to Calvary Lutheran Church in Cromwell, or Peace Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.
