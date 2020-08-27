LIGONIER — It’s an exciting time for Woodlawn Park and soccer fans in Ligonier.
At the city’s Board of Works meeting Wednesday, Park Director Travis Brimhall laid out how he’s been talking with the Magic Soccer Club out of Middlebury about bringing their league to town.
“I think it will be good for the community and also for the West Noble program,” Brimhall said. “We can start them young.”
The league is looking into bringing its pre-academy, made up of kids ages 4-10 years old, to Ligonier starting this coming spring.
If it happens, Brimhall said about 12-16 games will be taking place each weekend at Woodlawn Park.
In that same vein of developing the park, the Board of Works approved a bid to pave a bigger parking lot at Woodlawn, which will come in handy especially during the Marshmallow Festival next year.
“Eventually, if we’re going to grow the park, we’re going to need more parking,” Brimhall said.
The Board of Works also awarded a bid for the stormwater drainage project. API Construction was hired for $419,530, and the next meeting to discuss moving forward with the project should happen around mid-September, City Engineer Rick Pharis said.
Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer also reviewed with the Board of Works the plan to lease body cameras for officers before the end of the year.
