I love to cook, but it’s a new thing for me.
You see, my mom didn’t cook a lot when I was growing up. That’s not to say we ate out every night — we could have never afforded that.
No, I mean her version of cooking was to buy a package of pre-made beef tips at Marsh (RIP), microwave them and serve them over Minute rice or next to bagged pasta sides, with canned green beans on the side.
I don’t blame her at all for cooking like this. After all, both she and my dad worked while raising three kids, and my grandma couldn’t cook either.
So, while I have the time when I’m not at work and before I have kids, I’m investing time in learning how to cook fresh, quick meals for myself and Bobby, my boyfriend.
I am grateful that my mom taught me common-sense things in the kitchen that some 22-year-olds don’t quite have down yet: smother a grease fire, don’t set a hot pan on cheap vinyl countertops and use different cutting boards and knives for veggies and meat.
However, I can’t remember a time when we shopped in the produce section of the grocery store, brought home something like a broccoli crown or individual peppers and cooked them.
So, now, I’m teaching myself some valuable lessons about cooking in general, like planning out your food prep so you’re putting potatoes in the oven first, which takes about 20 minutes, and then prepping and steaming vegetables to save time.
One thing I’ve recently discovered, too, is you can make anything into a soup if you try hard enough. I have recipes for both stuffed pepper soup and chicken casserole soup, which both freeze exceptionally well.
I also have a few go-tos that Bobby and I use for easy weeknight meals. His favorite is a stir-fry I make with bell peppers, chicken, snow peas and broccoli, served over brown rice and a fried egg, all seasoned with lots of cumin and garlic.
We both love red potatoes that I make, which are simply chopped, tossed in olive oil and whatever spices I feel like that day and roasted in the oven.
So here’s what I’m asking of you — please send me your recipes. I want to build up my recipe book, and I can only read so many mom-blog-turned- recipe-books on Pinterest.
I would love nothing more than to make your family’s recipe, rather than one I found on the internet. And don’t be shy! Just shoot an email my way at sbarker@kpcmedia.com.
And if anyone’s concerned that I do all the cooking, don’t worry. Bobby oh-so happily takes care of the worst part of making food and washes all the dishes.
