New Ligonier fire station to have baby box, training space

LIGONIER — After last week’s groundbreaking for the new Ligonier fire station, the plan to a finished building looks a bit more clear.
The public might get a bit of help knowing what that looks like from renderings on display on the second floor of city hall.
However, Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver has been looking forward to a space that works for his firefighters and the community ever since he helped sketch out a plan in the first place.
The biggest thing for Weaver is to have a bigger space.
“We’re just excited to have more room,” Weaver said. “We’re so cramped in here.”
That extra space will let firefighters in Ligonier serve the community better. Some of that space and parts of the building’s design have dual uses for training.
Another spot, though, is slated to have a baby box installed.
These boxes are where newborn babies can be left, no questions asked, and authorities will swoop in to get them the care they need.
Weaver said installing a baby box has been on his radar for a while.
“That was something that we talked about a long time ago,” he said.
The design had to sacrifice a window to make room for the baby box — of course, well worth it in Weaver’s view.
Lou Savka, who works at Triad Associates, the fire station project’s designer, said the box will be installed in the wall of the building with a door on each side.
Once a newborn baby is placed in the box from the outside, the door locks, and the fire station is alerted that a baby was just surrendered.
The box is climate controlled, too, Savka said, so babies that are surrendered in colder winter months won’t get too chilly.
Currently, the closest baby box to Ligonier is at a Syracuse fire station.
The new fire station will serve the community better when it hosts events, too, like in December when residents can have breakfast with Santa there.
Previously, Weaver said the fire department had to pull the fire engines out of the garage onto the street to make room for events.
With more room, there should be enough space for community members and fire engines to both be inside.
Training space is vital to the department, too, and with the new station, they will be able to host much of their own training there.
For example, since the new station will have a mezzanine, firefighters could use it to train going downstairs into a basement and navigating around people’s belongings and saving them.
