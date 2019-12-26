LIGONIER — West Noble’s first golf state finals qualifier Hannah Godfrey will join a newly-crowned national championship program as the senior signed with Grace College last Wednesday (Dec. 18).
“It’s unbelievable,” Godfrey said. “I never thought starting to play the sport I’d make it this far. It’s a dream come true.”
In only its fifth year of existence, the Lancers’ women’s golf team won the 54-hole National Christian College Athletic Association Tournament Oct. 21-23 on the Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida, defeating second-place Erskine, an NCAA Division II program from South Carolina, by two shots.
It was the third national championship in Grace’s athletic history, joining the 1995 NCAA champion volleyball team and the 1992 NAIA Division II champion men’s basketball team.
Lancers coach Denny Duncan was the difference for Godfrey to bring her to the Winona Lake school because of how he cares for all the players in his program. Duncan has followed Godfrey for awhile, well before she played in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals for the first time in early October.
“The kid has huge upside potential,” Duncan said. “She hasn’t played a lot of high level junior golf. She’s just a raw talent.
“Her dad (Jim) taught her a lot of fundamentals. She hits the ball a country mile and has an amazing demeanor,” he continued. “She works hard and has super high character.”
Godfrey averaged 39 for nine holes and medaled in seven matches this past senior season. She was a four-time regional qualifier and tied for 62nd place at the state finals this fall with a 177 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
“It made me realize I can play at a higher level,” Godfrey said of the state finals experience.
Godfrey feels she can make an impact at Grace right away. Three of the five girls who started on Grace’s NCCAA championship team in the national tournament were from high schools smaller in enrollment than West Noble; junior Rachel Harvey from Southern Wells, senior Anna Marshall from Wauseon, Ohio, and freshman Carolyn Pacocha from Eureka, Illinois.
“I believe in myself and believe playing other girls at the same level is going to make a big difference because I like to play really competitive,” Godfrey said.
