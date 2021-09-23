LIGONIER — The West Noble school board kept its 2022 budget proposal on schedule for adoption, voting to approve the document for publication on the Gateway portal.
District treasurer Barbara Fought reviewed the adjustments she has made to the proposal. She said estimates are high to leave room for potential cuts by the Department of Local Government Finance.
West Noble’s proposed 2022 budget totals $26,538,114 in five categories: Rainy Day, $600,000; Debt Service, #2,207,397; School Pension Fund, $390,000; Education Fund, $17,258,745; and Operations Fund, $6,081,972.
Discussion snagged on a question from board member Todd Moore about putting pension funds in an escrow account, which is required by law. Fought explained the escrow account’s advantages for the tax rate, Operations Fund and general obligation bonds. The only disadvantage is the unknown cost of establishing the escrow account.
Holding up the 2022 budget’s approval for publication could force the district to miss an important final deadline to adopt the budget, Fought said.
Moore then joined the rest of the board in voting to approve the document for publication.
The board’s timeline for budget adoption is tight. The budget must be uploaded to Gateway by Sept. 23, followed by a required public hearing on Monday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. during the board’s meeting. The final adoption for the budget is at the board’s Oct. 25 meeting.
In other business, the board learned that three quotes for new roofing range from $15,000 to $40,000. Superintendent Galen Mast said the cost could be covered by Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER III). The school district would spend the money for the roof, then be reimbursed from ESSER III funds.
A group of 600 Chromebooks, used by students in fifth grade, ninth grade and high school seniors, will be sold to a company for recycling and disposal. Information Technology director Michael Burke said the company will pack up and load the computers, wipe them free of data, rate them by their level of condition, and buy them from the district.
The school district will receive a report on the condition of all computers, identified by serial numbers. The price per computer is determined by its condition.
Burke said West Noble received $13,000 last year for its old Chromebooks.
The board also approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Kristin Terry, high school honor society sponsor, effective Aug. 12; Veronica Ibarra, primary school instructional assistant, effective Sept. 10; Thomas Baker, high school custodian, effective Sept. 13.
Leave: John Stout, high school custodian
Certified: Debra Yoder, West Noble Primary, increase to 60% from 49%.
Classified: Megan Craig, elementary food service at $13 per hour for 5.5 hours per day; Desiree Gangwer, food service at $13 per hour for 5.5 hours, per day; Shawna Keene, charge nurse for the 2021-22 school year; Lillinana Wright-Cayetano, elementary instructional assistant; Kari Brown and Kristi Hamman, after-school care for an additional one hour per day; Erica Mendez, primary instructional assistant reduced to three days per week; Christopher Young, primary instructional assistant two days per week; Teresa Hull, primary program assistant at $13 per hour; and Maria Hernandez, high school custodian at $13 per hour.
Service Agreements: Peter Rogers, high school boys tennis coach; Samara Islas-Cruz, high school assistant girls soccer coach; Alex Villalpando, high school 15 hours extended band contract at $25.48 per hour; Shaina Liv Lescano and Abigail Travis, middle school 15 hours extended band contract at $25.48 per hour; Sidney Carpenter-Wilson and Laurie Colgrove Williams, middle school summer band camp, 4450 per week for a week-long session; Bettina Anderson, middle school summer band camp for 15 hours at $12.50 per hour.
; Brad Millikan, middle school Fishing Club co-sponsor; Stephanie Montgomery, middle school Junior Garden club; Shaina Liv Lescano, middle school Mariachi Club; Leslie Wechter, middle school Philanthropy Club; and Abigail Travis, middle school Cooking Club.
