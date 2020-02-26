LIGONIER — The West Noble school board will buy four new Thomas buses this year, approving a proposal from vendor Kerlin Bus Sales and Leasing at its Monday night meeting.
The total cost of the new buses is $421,803, but the trade-in of several buses valued at $6,750 lowers the cost to $415,053. Three are standard 81-passenger Thomas buses without seat belts. A Thomas special needs bus is equipped with seat belts and wheelchair equipment.
In response to a question about seat belts in buses, board president Travis Stohlman said he was advised not to pursue the installation of seat belts in currently-used buses unless it becomes a requirement.
Stohlman said he was told “maintenance is a nightmare” for the seat belts, but did not offer any details.
The board also approved a Common School Loan for Technology for $227,000 at a 1% interest rate to buy Chromebook laptops. Districts may apply twice a year to the Common School Loan program, which allows districts to buy technology and still free up Education Fund dollars to be used elsewhere. Superintendent Galen Mast said technology for students has about a three-year life span.
In other business: the board accepted the resignations of Dale Marano, the high school girls head basketball coach, effective at the end of the school year; Rusty Emmert, the high school boys cross country coach, effective at the end of the school year; and Sharon Cripe of corporation student data services, effective Aug. 31.
Service agreements were approved for Leslie Wechter, middle school spelling bee sponsor, $247 per year; and Krista Custer, Paige Shearer and Kenzie Cockrill, all middle school seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball coaches, $1,213 each.
All administrator contracts were renewed, effective July 1, 2020. They are: Gregory Baker, high school principal, $87,936; Michael Burke, high school assistant principal, $71,024; Jennifer Duncan, elementary assistant principal, $65,075; Wade Jagger, middle school assistant principal, $66,104; Jan Lehman, technology director, $81,495; Thomas Schermerhorn, high school athletic director, $73,257; Brian Shepherd, primary school principal, $83,543; Melvin E. Teel Jr., middle school assistant principal, $72,432; Melanie Tijerina, middle school principal, $85,848; Chad Wilson, high school assistant principal, $65,500; Sarah Wilson, curriculum director, $68,500; and Mark Yoder, elementary principal, $83,843
Board member Kathy Hagen was absent.
