LIGONIER — The West Noble school board completed its business Monday night in a record 11 minutes.
The meeting opened with a public hearing on teacher compensation, required as part of the contract negotiations process. No members of the public commented, but a small groups of teachers were present. “We need more money,’ said one teacher, and the rest nodded in agreement.
Superintendent Galen Mast acknowledged that the Indiana General Assembly had added to school funding, but said that benefit was diluted by the expanding number of public schools, including charter schools. The hearing then closed.
The board approved its personnel agenda, which included resignations from two classified employees, a maternity leave and an opening for a second-shift custodian at the high school.
Treasurer Barbara Fought said the budget is nearly in its final form. The budget will be published Thursday, Sept. 12, on Indiana Gateway, by a legal notice in the newspaper, and on the school district’s website, https://www.westnoble.k12.in.us/.
