LIGONIER — High school seniors who plan to continue their education in 2020 and their parents are invited to West Noble High School FAFSA Night on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
After a brief presentation, students and parents will complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid in one sitting, a process that takes about 45 minutes.
Two financial aid professionals from Goshen College, including a Spanish speaker, will guide and assist students and their parents or guardians with answering the many questions in the FAFSA process.
Students and their parents or guardians must bring three important things to this session:
• The West Noble students’ charged Chromebook
• The students’ and parents’ or guardians’ identification and passwords. Go to fsaid.ed.gov/npas/index.htm at least three days before FAFSA Night to obtain this information.
• Tax information from 2018 for the parent or guardian, and the student, if applicable.
Reservations are required for this event by emailing englerm@westnoble.k12.in.us.
