LIGONIER — Ligonier Chamber members got updates on street construction and the 2022 Marshmallow Festival during the business organization’s monthly lunch meeting Tuesday.
Ligonier Visitors Center had been on the schedule for the program, but its representatives were unable to attend. The group pivoted to a round robin of updates instead.
Guest John Nelson said his company is milling and repaving in the city on Joy Street, Second and Third streets, South Main Street south of Union Street, Chapman Street from Main to Cavin, North Main Street and Wright Street.
Nelson noted that the south main segment south of Union Street will not be milled and repaved until after the tractor pull during the Marshmallow Festival, coming Labor Day weekend.
Joan Cripe, one of six Marshmallow Festival committee members, said more volunteers are needed and appreciated to help with activities during the four-day festival. Margarita White serves as committee president.
The information tent still needs two volunteers Saturday, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; two volunteers on Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.; and one volunteer on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers provide information to festival-goers and sell T-shirts and other marshmallow swag.
Cripe highlighted some of the festival entertainment, including Todd Herendeen, The Fords and The Bulldogs. Judges are still needed for the Saturday car show.
Friday night’s events include a marshmallow roast, tethered hot air balloon rides and fireworks in the park.
Cromwell Days Festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24. The small town will have family activities and fireworks in the park on Friday night. Saturday’s events downtown will include a Lions Club breakfast in the Opera House room at the Noble County Public Library-Cromwell, a parade, and an evening performance by the Steel Rail Band.
Meanwhile in downtown Ligonier, construction on the LigTel Communications new building is progressing. It is expected to be finished in spring 2023.
