LIGONIER — As the community continues to mourn the loss of West Noble teacher and coach Chuck Schlemmer, his friends in the running community are thinking of his family. They are planning to remember “Coach” in the way he would have loved — to bring runners together for a race.
The Team Schlem 5K and 1-Mile Race will take place Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at West Noble Primary School in Ligonier. Runners will leave the starting line for the 5K race at 10 a.m. with the 1-Mile race beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The registration fee is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the race. Awards will be given for the overall winner, master, grand master, senior master and age groups. Morris Timing will provide chip timing.
Brian Shepherd, a legendary runner himself and the organizer of many competitive races, wants to honor the legacy and family of his friend with this race. Schlemmer died in August after he was struck by a drunk driver while riding his bicycle.
“The running community wants to remember Coach and benefit his family,” Shepherd said. “We want to remember his family at Christmas and let the family know that we care.”
Proceeds from the race will be given to the family to use as they see fit, Shepherd said.
Shepherd and Schlemmer were longtime friends and running companions. Both men were educators for West Noble schools, Shepherd as principal at West Noble Primary and Schlemmer as a high school social studies teacher and coach for track and cross country. They were part of the Ligonier running community informally known as the Ligonier Track Club.
This race will start and end at West Noble Primary School. Early arrivals will enjoy Schlemmer’s favorite snacks, coffee and chocolate doughnuts, while they last.
Shepherd said everyone is welcome to participate as a runner or walker, or as a volunteer to serve food, help with timing or do other tasks for the race.
Call Shepherd at 894-4638 or email him at shepherdb@westnoble.k12.in.us for information or to volunteer.
