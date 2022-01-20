Today — Stamped Marshmallow Snowman for children, 4:30 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.

Jan. 21 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library

Jan. 21 — Family Game Night, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.

Jan. 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Jan. 24 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Jan. 24 — “New Year, New You! Learn to Budget” for adults, 5 p.m. Ligonier Public Library. Free program from Lake City Bank; register by Jan. 21.

Jan. 25 — Teen Corner-Cozy Coaster, 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library

Jan. 26 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m. City Hall

Jan. 27 —Sock Hat and Hot Cocoa Bar for kids, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.

Jan. 28 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library

Jan. 31 — Novel Points Book of the Month, “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, book discussion for adults, 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Feb. 4 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library

Feb. 9 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m. Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall

Feb. 11 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library

Feb. 14 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Feb. 14 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Feb. 18 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library

Feb. 23 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.

Feb. 25 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library

Feb. 28 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Feb. 28 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.