Today — Stamped Marshmallow Snowman for children, 4:30 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
Jan. 21 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library
Jan. 21 — Family Game Night, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
Jan. 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Jan. 24 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Jan. 24 — “New Year, New You! Learn to Budget” for adults, 5 p.m. Ligonier Public Library. Free program from Lake City Bank; register by Jan. 21.
Jan. 25 — Teen Corner-Cozy Coaster, 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library
Jan. 26 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m. City Hall
Jan. 27 —Sock Hat and Hot Cocoa Bar for kids, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
Jan. 28 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library
Jan. 31 — Novel Points Book of the Month, “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, book discussion for adults, 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Feb. 4 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library
Feb. 9 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m. Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Feb. 11 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library
Feb. 14 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Feb. 14 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Feb. 18 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library
Feb. 23 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Feb. 25 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library
Feb. 28 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Feb. 28 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
