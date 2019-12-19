LIGONIER — Hopes to take Ligonier’s undercover officer from part time to full time earlier than expected were quashed with bad news.
A grant that Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer saught from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to help pay for more hours was met with rejection last week.
Shearer received a brief letter from the ICJI stating that they weren’t awarded the funds, with no explanation as to why not or what they could do to improve their chances the next time they apply.
“It’s just a denial letter, and that’s pretty much it,” Shearer said. “It surprised me a little bit, but it’s pretty competitive.”
The group of grants Shearer was applying to are called Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants, or Byrne JAG. The ICJI awards Byrne JAG grants to smaller communities like Ligonier.
Shearer was hopeful that they would receive the grant to fund the undercover officer, since collaborative policing projects are what ICJI has stated it wants to support, and the officer is shared between the county and city on the drug task force.
“It’s not just good for the city, but it’s good for the whole county,” he said.
Shearer added that having the officer has been instrumental in other cases, too, like theft.
“It’s just been excellent, not just in drug cases,” he said.
Shearer will re-apply for the grant next October. For now, he said he will work on incorporating full-time pay for the undercover officer into the city’s 2021 capital plan.
“It’s continuing to be a success,” Shearer said. “We can’t afford not to do it.”
