Church serving community Thanksgiving dinner
LIGONIER — The Ligonier United Methodist Church at 466 Townline Road, will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
An RSVP to the church office is requested, if possible, by calling 894-3765 so that adequate food can be prepared.
WN student council gathers items for Miracle Tree
LIGONIER — West Noble High School Student Council will be collecting donations for Noble County Miracle Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at West Noble High School during the East Noble vs. West Noble Boys basketball game. The game’s start time is 6:30 p.m..
West Noble Student Council members will also have another fundraiser going on during the evening to raise funds to buy items for Noble County Miracle Tree. West Noble High School Student Council members will deliver items to Noble County Miracle Tree the following week.
Fans may make a donation to Noble County Miracle Tree by donating a new, unwrapped toy during the basketball game or bring it to the Main Office at the high school before Nov. 26. Financial donations for Noble County Miracle Tree are gladly accepted, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.