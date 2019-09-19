CROMWELL — The Cromwell Days Festival has big changes this year, starting with the season. The festival is moving to autumn instead of its usual dates in the summer.
The festival traditionally occurred in mid-summer, when hot temperatures fried attendance. The festival committee tried a June date in 2018 before settling on this year’s dates of Sept. 27-29.
“The fall dates helped us to attract vendors because it didn’t compete with the county fairs,” festival committee president Tiffany Gow said. “We didn’t compete with other festivals close by.”
Gow said the festival committee hopes that cooler temperatures and some new events will boost attendance this year. A cornhole tournament and “Minute it to Win It” game have been added to the schedule, along with a Family Game Night.
“Both these games are popular and everyone seems to do them,” Gow said. ‘They play them in the backyard.”
Gow said a record number of vendors, 22 to date, have committed to attend the festival and she expects more to be added as the event draws near. She credits word-of-mouth advertising and fellow committee members Andrea Warren and Felicia Patrick for success in recruiting more vendors.
Festival-goers will have an opportunity to win cash and prizes at the “Fall Fest” themed Grand Parade, cornhole tournaments and several raffles.
The festival concludes with a community worship service organized by local congregations.
Here is the festival schedule:
Friday, Sept. 27
4:30 p.m.: Vendors and crafts open.
4:30 to 10 p.m.: Sparta Township Fire Department concessions open.
5:30 p.m.: Entries due for Bake Off; Power Wheels contest
6 p.m.: Hula hoop contest; Bake Off judging; Baked Off silent auction begins.
6 to 7:30 p.m.: Family Fun Night with outdoor family games, Yardzee, Farkle, ring toss, Ladderball, chalk, bubbles, bowling and checkers. Adult supervision is required.
6:30 p.m.: Cornhole tournament begins. Preregistration is $20 per team; contact clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley at 260-215-2059.
7:15 p.m.: Bake Off silent auctions ends.
7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Steel Rail Band performs; 50/50 raffle.
Saturday, Sept. 28
8 to 10 a.m.: Pancake breakfast for donations, Cromwell Community Center.
9:30 a.m.: Car show registration.
10 a.m.: Food and craft vendors open
10 a.m. to close: Sparta Township Fire Department concessions open.
10 a.m. to noon: Cruise-In Car Show of vintage cars, Jeeps and motorcycles
Noon: Fall Fest Parade lineup; Parkview Samaritan helicopter display at the park.
1 p.m.: Fall Fest Parade begins.
2:30 p.m.: Kiddie King and Queen contest.
3 to 5 p.m.: Basketcase
3 to 6 p.m.: Garden Tractor pull on Orange Street.
5 to 6 p.m.: Minute to Win It family games at the park.
5 p.m. 5K and 1 Mile Races with Brian Shepherd at the park.
6 to 8 p.m.: Marshall Law Band; 50/50 raffle.
7:30 p.m.: Bike Giveaway for boys and girls; must be present to win.
8:30 p.m.: Fireworks at the park; sky lantern lighting after the fireworks.
Sunday, Sept. 29
10 a.m.: Community worship service with local churches.
