LIGONIER — West Noble schools will continue to buy milk and bread in the 2022-23 school year from Food2School, a food cooperative that helps lower costs and streamlines the ordering process. The school board approved the annual contract Monday night.
Board members got several homework assignments, too. In addition to routine policy updates, they received an information packet from district treasurer Barbara Fought on selling a General Obligation Bond to finance $2.1 million in building improvements.
Fought worked with BakerTilly to gather the information, She said the bond would be for 3 years, seven months, with a fixed interest rate of 2.35%. Debt payments would be structured in a way to cause zero impact on the district’s tax rate.
Board members were asked to review the packet and expect to receive more detailed information later in the process.
Board members will also review a recommendation from the curriculum committee to adopt McGraw math textbooks for kindergarten through fourth grade.
Superintendent Galen Mast said West Noble is stopping the wearing of masks, including on the buses, contact tracing and quarantines in accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Classified; Amy Boggs, primary school instructional assistant, effective March 1 at $12 per hour for 57 days; Steve Murillo, high school EL assistant, effective march 1 at $12 per hour for 57 days; and Ruby Clark, WNSC student intern custodian, $12 per hour for one hour per day.
Service agreements: Kathleen Marano, high school homebound tutor, $32.50 per hour; Justin Lortie, high school musical director; and JoNel Kurtz, high school musical accompanist.
